Storm's Nika Muhl Screams in Pain After Suffering Scary Injury Playing Overseas
Despite playing very limited minutes and only scoring one basket all season long (which came in the fourth quarter of her team's final game), Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl may be one of the WNBA's most popular players.
The former UConn Husky became a household name after her staunch defense against Caitlin Clark when Iowa and UConn faced off in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This ultimately played a big part in Muhl getting selected by the Storm with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
After learning a lot with the Storm this past season, Muhl elected to play overseas during the offseason for the Turkish league's Beşiktaş Women's Basketball Team.
The hope was that Muhl could continue developing with ample playing time in this league, which got off to a great start — before potential disaster struck on Thursday.
During Beşiktaş's game against Gabby Williams' Fenerbahçe S.K squad on Thursday, Muhl suffered a concerning knee injury.
She appears to have twisted her knee awkwardly after grabbing a rebound. She fell straight to the ground, grabbed her left knee, and began screaming in pain.
Muhl sounded like she was in absolute agony as a team stretcher came onto the court to take her away so play could continue.
While there's no update as of yet about the severity of Muhl's knee injury, there is a sliver of good news: She returned to the sidelines a little while after being stretchered off.
Of course, this doesn't convey anything of how injured Muhl is because she hasn't returned to the game, and that video also shows her looking dejected.
According to Alford Corriette, Muhl had 11 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals before the injury occurred. He also noted that she was present in the team's postgame huddle.
All fans can hope to do now is send good thoughts Muhl's way and wait for an update about how bad the injury is.