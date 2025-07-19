Shaquille O'Neal's Caitlin Clark Idea for Angel Reese Reebok Shoe Debut Resurfaces

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese became the first women's basketball player to sign with Reebok once the company decided to revitalize its basketball line. This was the first move NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made after he was appointed as the president (along with Allen Iverson being named the vice president) of the Reebok basketball division.

Reese's first signature shoe, which is called the Angel Reese 1 Mebound, is already making waves, despite not being available for customers to buy quite yet. But Reese has been doing a great job marketing her shoe in Indianapolis, Indiana, during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. And she'll be debuting the shoe in a game for the first time during the All-Star Game on Saturday.

Netflix produced a documentary called Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal that was released in June, which chronicles the journey to revive Reebok's iconic basketball legacy and also find a rising star to help turn the brand into a juggernaut.

And in the show's third episode (which focuses on Angel Reese), a conversation between these two icons is making waves on social media.

During a discussion about when Reese should debut her first signature shoe in the WNBA, a Reebok designer poses to Shaq that the shoe debut should be when the Sky play Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever at the beginning of the 2025 WNBA regular season, on May 17. Shaq's response made it very clear that he was on board with this decision.

shoe coming out soon so we all know the play here lmfao pic.twitter.com/pD21Hu99kq — lo (@caitscroptop) July 19, 2025

Later on in the episode, he's seen walking with Reese around the Reebok headquarters when he says to her, "In a perfect world — say yes, please say yes — in a perfect world, I would like you to debut [the signature shoes] against Caitlin Clark. I'll even come to the game."

"Oh yeah!" Reese responded while high-fiving Shaq. "Courtside."

This plan ultimately didn't come to fruition, as Reese is debuting her Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Mebounds' in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Then again, she is technically playing against Caitlin Clark in this game (although Clark is sidelined with an injury).

