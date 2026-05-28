Shaquille O'Neal Takes Aim at WNBA Critics Using Angel Reese for Clout

Angel Reese has asserted herself as the best rebounder in women's basketball since entering the WNBA in 2024. And while she definitely still has some flaws in her game, some people in the WNBA media space will continue to try to diminish her, regardless of her accomplishments.

Shaquille O'Neal has had Angel's back for years, starting with when he signed her to Reebok when she was still at LSU, and has continued to defend her from criticism since she came to the professional game.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Shaquille O'Neal's 'Punch' Comment Highlights Growing Frustration With Angel Reese Critics

Shaq was the guest on a May 26 episode of "The Rich Eisen Show". When asked about Angel's fit in Atlanta and what he has seen from Lauren Betts (whom he also signed to Reebok) with the Washington Mystics so far, Shaq said, "They are having fun. They are playing [fabulously]. They are both determined to do great things, and I just stay out of their way. You know, they have my number. They know if they need me, they can call me. Another role of being a mentor is not to micromanage. You know, sometimes you just have to let people figure it out on their own.

"I hate to sound like this, but I grew up by myself. I didn't have anybody to call... Sometimes you just have to, you know, teach yourself, but they're smart. I love the way they're playing, and they're happy, and that's all that matters to me," Shaq continued.

He then added, "I wish I could punch some of these guys in the face that just pick on my Angel and pick on my Lauren. But I have to be professional... Because enough is enough. Like, you know, the problem with your guys' profession now is you're letting amateurs come in, and amateurs think they have the same rights as you guys have. You know what I'm saying? So, you're letting all these guys come in, and they just say stuff off the wall, and they keep going. And then a lot of guys, when they get off air, they want to go to their page. So, what do they do to go to their page? They'll take a hot topic and promote it on their page to get their followers up.

"It's just a lot of nonsense, and just a lot of embarrassing, a lot of bullying sometimes. And guys bullying [other] guys is fine, but I can't let you just bully females, just so you can get likes," he added.

Shaq was asked about Angel Reese’s fit with the Dream and called out “amateurs” with no credentials who crap on Angel to gain followers



“I wish I could punch some of these guys who pick on my Angel… It’s just a lot of nonsense.”



I can think of several people this applies to… pic.twitter.com/F7Skp5Q1vv — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) May 28, 2026

Props to Shaq for putting these "amateurs" in their place.