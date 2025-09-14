Shaquille O'Neal Takes Side on Angel Reese Chicago Sky Situation

Angel Reese's future with the Chicago Sky feels extremely cloudy right now.

This is a byproduct of Reese's comments in an article from the Chicago Tribune earlier this month, where she essentially put the entire Sky organization on blast. She asserted that the front office needs to do more to attract players in free agency than they did last offseason, that head coach Tyler Marsh needs to be harder on players, and that veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot is too old to be the team's point guard next season.

Reese has received a ton of criticism for these comments. And recent reports suggest that not only is her and Vandersloot's relationship now on the rocks, but many feel like the most likely course of action at this point is for Reese to either ask for a trade out of the Sky franchise or for the team's front office to trade her regardless of Reese's opinion (despite what GM Jeff Pagliocca says).

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, as much criticism as Reese has received, she has also received a lot of support. There's no doubt that the Sky's front office has made poor decisions over the past several seasons that have put the franchise in a sort of purgatory without too bright a future.

Plus, Pagliocca essentially echoed all of Reese's comments during his September 12 exit interview, which made many feel like the 23-year-old didn't receive the pushback she got.

Shaquille O'Neal Shares '#FreeAngel' Video Post to His Instagram Story

Many fans just want to see Reese's WNBA career continue with a more functional franchise, which has caused the phrase "Free Angel" to catch fire among her fan base.

Here she is sitting court side with her “Free Angel” shirt after Angel’s security escorted her down from our seats to sit by the team! .@chicagosky #skytown pic.twitter.com/Tthc5RMLsT — Skytown Mayor (@RedheadLorri) September 12, 2025

Reese fans know how great a relationship she has with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who has been a mentor for her since her college days at LSU (which includes him signing her to Reebok).

And Shaq made his stance on Reese's Sky situation clear by reposting an Instagram video by @dailywsports that discussed how Chicago's franchise has been messy for years (and included the hashtag #freeangel) to his Instagram story on September 12.

Shaq reposted. Chicago it’s a wrap ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z56WbNpAb1 — Swift (@Goodfella_100) September 13, 2025

It doesn't necessarily come as a surprise that Shaq is siding with Reese in this regard. Then again, Shaq won a 2006 NBA championship with Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat, and Wade is a member of the Sky's ownership team.

But Shaq's sentiment doesn't seem dependent on relationships, as many would agree that Chicago's many problems aren't owed to Reese.

Recommended Reading: