Shaquille O'Neal Unloads on 'Fool' RGIII for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Hate Post

Ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (who became a prominent sports media personality after his playing career ended) made a July 10 X post that made surprising claims about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

RGIII's post included him saying, "I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats... That will never be okay with me.

"I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other. People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her."

This post caused a major stir within the women's basketball community, and Reese's mother even commented on it, calling RGIII out for lying.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who is one of Reese's mentors, put RGIII on blast during a July 15 episode of the Off the Record podcast.

"RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f****** face," Shaq said. "It's enough. I don't usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F****** stop it. That's the last time.

He later added, "Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f****** what? I hate you now [RGIII], for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me... [Angel] is not soft, by any means. She's from the streets. But I'm like, 'You're beautiful, don't indulge with these fools.' Because he's a fool."

It will be interesting to see whether RGIII responds to Shaq's sentiment.

