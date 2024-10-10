Shedeur Sanders Wants All the Smoke With A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum
The Las Vegas Aces won't be playing in any more games during this 2024 season after they were eliminated by the New York Liberty in the WNBA Semifinals earlier this week.
This means that the Aces' Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas won't have any more top-tier celebrities sitting courtside as it has throughout this season.
While numerous A-listers showed up to Aces games this year, one that was present for the Aces' final of their season was Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders (who's the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders), who was sitting courtside during last Friday's game against the Liberty.
After the game, Sanders and Wilson could be seen sharing an embrace and a few words.
Sanders then spoke about the interaction and what it was like watching the Aces play during the most recent episode of his '2Legednary' podcast.
"A'ja, she definitely cool," Sanders said. "I thought she was like, you know, way taller than me than she really was. So... I felt like a big man in there... But nah, I just had a great conversation with her.
"And I talked to her a little bit about, you know, the future," Sanders added with a smile, which seemed to indicate why he was sitting courtside next to Las Vegas Raiders (and Aces) owner Mark Davis.
"Bruh, the gameplay is fast," Sanders continued when asked what attending the game was like. "I wanted to get out there a little bit. I wanted to get out there a little bit and just 1 v. 1 A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum."
He then said, "When I walked away from basketball, it left a bad taste. The way they compete with each other, it's different."
Perhaps the Aces could have used Sanders' help against the Liberty.