Sheryl Swoopes Had Polarizing Take On Caitlin Clark's Dominance
Sheryl Swoopes returned to the scene of some of her most notorious Caitlin Clark takes. The women's basketball and WNBA legend was a guest on "Gil's Arena", again.
That is the same show where Swoopes falsely stated Clark had broken Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record by playing an additional season. Which in many ways kicked off the saga that has become of Sheryl's statements, or lack thereof at times, when it comes to the Indiana Fever rookie sensation.
In her return as a guest the crew revisited other previous comments she had made on the program. Notably her position that Clark (and Angel Reese) would not come into the league out of college and dominate.
The show used that as the central topic of its latest episode, with Rashad McCants in particular arguing what Clark has done in her first season is indeed dominant.
Swoopes admitted the numbers CC has put up are noteworthy, but would not dub them dominating. Sheryl stated, "Those are hell of a numbers. But to me that's not dominating."
Many fans and viewers disagreed, with some pointing out that Clark is posting averages never before reached by any WNBA player. That as a live poll showed more than 80% of the thousands of responses labeled what the history making rookie has done as dominant.
Swoopes did use the word "impressive" to describe Clark. But continued to stop short of using dominant, saying that she doesn't believe Caitlin has dominated, even if one only factored in play since the Olympics break.
For what's it worth, Clark already broke the league's all-time single season assists record. And she is averaging more points produced than any player ever has before, when combining her own scoring with buckets made by teammates off her passes.
Caitlin is also averaging 24.3 points, 5.46 rebounds, and 8.92 assists since play resumed in the W following the games from Paris. With her recent career high topping the best scoring game from Swoopes.
Perhaps the above is all a debate about semantics. But Clark has dominated when it comes to highlights, viewership, attendance, and statistical achievements.
Combined with the eye test that makes dominant a fair word to describe Caitlin's on court play.
Regardless, Arenas and company clearly knew the subject would lead to much discussion. As is always the case when Clark is the topic. Especially if Swoopes is also weighing in.