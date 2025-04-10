Sheryl Swoopes Makes Her Paige Bueckers Opinion Extremely Clear
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced the program's 12th NCAA national championship and first since the 2016 season when they routed the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6.
While the common fan typically doesn't like seeing the dominant, dynastic team win the big game (regardless of the sport), one would argue that Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad is the more modern dynasty, given that they have won three NCAA titles since the last time Huskies legend Geno Auriemma last won won any before Sunday.
Not to mention that UConn star guard Paige Bueckers is one of the most beloved figures in the sport, and many fans were hopeful to see her secure a national championship before leaving college for the WNBA.
All of this is to say that a lot of basketball fans were happy to see UConn win on Sunday. And during an April 8 episode of The Women’s Hoops Show, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes made it clear that she was among those who celebrated on behalf of Bueckers.
"I love Paige. I love Paige Bueckers," Swoopes said, per an X post from @thirsteaa_. "Love Paige Bueckers. Love her as a person, as a human, as a baller, as a hooper, all the things, she is her. Right? She's her. She's a bucket."
Swoopes also discussed how impressed she was with Bueckers teammate Azzi Fudd by saying, "I've watched [Fudd] play here and there, and then with her being hurt, so she has been in and out, so I've watched her play and I'm like 'Oh okay, she's nice'... I didn't know Azzi Fudd had it like that."
It's cool to hear Swoopes give these Huskies icons flowers.