Sheryl Swoopes Sends Blunt Message to Angel Reese Rebounding Critics

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese recorded her 10th consecutive double-double during her team's July 22 loss against the Minnesota Lynx. As a result. this made her the first player in WNBA history to record more than one streak of at least 10 straight games with a double-double.

Reese's rebounding greatness is well documented at this point, as she has already asserted herself not only as the league's best active rebounder right now, but one of the best rebounders to ever play in women's basketball.

While some of Reese's detractors have tried to discredit her rebounding abilities in the past by saying she only gets offensive rebounds off of her misses, anyone who is actually paying attention to her play or cares to look at her stats can clearly see this is far from the case.

Regardless, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes sent a strong message to any critics of Reese's rebounding during a July 15 episode of the Gil's Arena podcast.

"Angel knows from an offensive standpoint, she's not the player that's just gonna come down and give you 30 a night, just from running an offense. But people want to talk about, 'Well, a lot of rebounds are her own misses.' Well, box her a** out!" Swoopes said in the podcast.

"Aren't you taught to go follow your shot and get your rebound? If you don't want her to get her own rebound, box her out!" she added.

“Season 4 [Angel] is going to be sitting at 22 pts & 18 rebs. If the team is winning, MVP.”



The @gilsarenashow crew break down what Angel Reese’s future development could be 💯 pic.twitter.com/L4fBfwe0iX — Underdog (@Underdog) July 22, 2025

Anyone who still tries to take away from what Reese is doing from a rebounds perspective probably has some other agenda they're trying to push.

