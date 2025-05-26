Skip Bayless Takes Firm Stance on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry
The iconic women's basketball rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is alive and well. This is because the long-standing tension between these two 23-year-olds (which started when Reese taunted Clark in the 2023 NCAA championship game) added a new chapter once Clark received a flagrant foul for a take-foul turned shove on Reese during the Indiana Fever's May 17 game against the Chicago Sky.
Just about every sports pundit has offered their stance on this Clark and Reese rivalry. And the most recent person to speak on it was Skip Bayless, who didn't mince words during a May 26 episode of The Skip Bayless Show.
"Caitlin did have a rookie foil figure opposite her in Angel Reese. And man, Caitlin versus Angel in this year's opener set the all-time WNBA ratings record. But as cool and charismatic as Angel is, as dominant as she is on social media as opposed to Caitlin, the truth is that Angel can't begin to match Caitlin's basketball drawing power, when Angel's forte is just rebounding," Bayless said.
"People just won't pay or tune in to watch Angel rebound against non-Caitlin teams... Yeah, fans can't get enough of Caitlin and Angel pushing and showing each other, really going at it in what has already become the ultimate WNBA rivalry," Bayless continued.
Bayless went on to call WNBA veterans (and referees) out for how they've handled Clark being in the league, which has been said countless times to this point.
But it's still interesting to hear Bayless call what Clark and Reese have the "ultimate" WNBA rivalry, if only because they're both still in their second season of professional basketball.