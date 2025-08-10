Sky Coach Assesses Indiana Fever Offense Without Point Guards Playing

The Indiana Fever improved to 18-14 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their dominant 92-70 victory over the Chicago Sky on August 9. As a result of this game, the Sky's record has dropped to 8-23.

While the Fever have blown the Sky out all four times they've played each other this season (they've outscored Chicago by 99 points and haven't won a game against them by less than 15 points), Saturday's victory was perhaps the most impressive of all, given that Indiana has zero active point guards on their roster.

This is because news broke on August 8 that both Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson had suffered season-ending injuries against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, with McDonald breaking her foot and Colson tearing an ACL in her knee. These two injuries, combined with Caitlin Clark still being sidelined with a groin issue, meant the Fever did not have any natural point guards active against Chicago.

Sydney Colson (left ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken bone in right foot) will both miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries during our game in Phoenix on Thursday.



Sky's Tyler Marsh Speaks About Fever Playing with No Point Guards

Chicago Sky first-year head coach Tyler Marsh spoke with the media after Saturday's loss and offered some strong praise for the Fever's point guard-less offense.

"I mean, [the Fever] have capable players to initiate. For us, we don't have a team that's really able to pressure the ball on the perimeter like that... So we weren't able to turn them over much today," Marsh said when asked how the Fever initiated their offense amid not having any available point guards, per a YouTube video from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

"But I thought they did a really good job of getting into what they wanted to. We made it difficult at times, and other times it wasn't," he added. "They just outplayed us today."

It's worth noting that the Sky were also short-handed against Indiana on Saturday. Not only was star forward Angel Reese sidelined with a back issue, but they're also missing veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered a torn ACL earlier this year.

Chicago will look to bounce back from this loss against the Connecticut Sun on August 13. Given how the Sun's 5-24 record in the worst in the WNBA to this point, it would seem that the Sky have a good chance to get back in the winning column against them.

Getting Angel Reese healthy and back on the court has got to be a priority for them at this point, given how much better Chicago is when she's the focal point of their offense.

