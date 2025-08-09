Stephanie White Says Fever Are 'Playing to Honor' Guards Amid Season-Ending Injuries

The Indiana Fever received brutal news on August 8, as it was announced in a press release that two guards had suffered season-ending injuries during the team's loss against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

The first of these injuries happened to Sydney Colson, who suffered a torn ACL in her knee while trying to stop a rebound from going out of bounds in the final minute of the first quarter. The second injury came to guard Aari McDonald, who broke her foot in the third quarter of that August 7 loss. Both of these injuries are expected to require surgery and will keep Colson and McDonald out for the rest of 2025.

As a result, the Fever are significantly hamstrung at the point guard position, given that superstar Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury she suffered on July 15.

Stephanie White Speaks About Colson, McDonald Injuries

The Fever have no time to lament their lack of available guards, as they're facing the Chicago Sky on August 9. Indiana was unable to sign any additional players to emergency hardship contracts ahead of this contest, and are therefore going to play without any active point guards against the Sky.

Head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media before Saturday's game and got honest about these two injuries.

“I mean, first and foremost, just broken-hearted for them," White said of Colson and McDonald, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "They’re two really good people that you hate to see this happen to. They’re an integral part of what we’ve been doing, and so I hate it for them. Unfortunately, it's part of the deal, and we've got to roll with it.

"We've got players in that locker room who believe in one another, players in that locker room who are competitive as all get-out... I think now, it's about playing to honor [Colson and McDonald], and playing for them," White added.

White went on to add that Indiana's offensive plan for Saturday's game is to focus the offense around center Aliyah Boston, who has proven she can facilitate when she needs to. Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham will also assume ball handling and offensive facilitation responsibility, according to White.

Given that the Sky are also dealing with numerous injuries, a lot of excitement has been taken out of this most recent edition of what is usually the most interesting rivalry in the WNBA.

