Sky Coach Explains Angel Reese 'Stepping Away' Amid Injury Before Fever Game

The Chicago Sky are facing the Indiana Fever on August 9, in another edition of what has arguably become the WNBA's most intriguing rivalry over the past couple of seasons.

The biggest reason this showdown is compelling is because Sky forward Angel Reese and Fever guard Caitlin Clark have a long-standing personal rivalry with each other, which started during their college careers and has translated and intensified once these two reached the professional game.

However, neither Reese nor Clark is playing on August 9. This because Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury and Reese is dealing with a back ailment. Therefore, a lot of the hype heading into Saturday's showdown has simmered.

Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Talks Angel Reese's Absence Before Fever Game

Not only is Reese not going to be playing in Saturday's game against Indiana (which takes place on the Fever's home court), but it has been reported that she did not travel to Indianapolis at all, and is therefore not with the team.

Chicago first-year head coach Tyler Marsh spoke with the media during his team's Saturday shootaround at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. And at one point, he sent a message about Reese not being with the team at the moment.

"I think she's progressing. She's just, again, just stepping away to focus on that rehab," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "Again, as we get more information in terms of [a] concrete timeline, we'll communicate that. But as of now, it will continue to be day-to-day."

While these comments make it clear that Reese being away from the team is so she can continue with her rehab, the fact that she didn't travel to Saturday's game is still turning heads.

Angel Reese Injury Details

Reese last played on July 29. Therefore, Saturday's game against the Fever will mark the fifth straight contest she has been sidelined for with this lingering back injury.

There has been some confusion about when Reese will return to the court. Marsh spoke with the media on August 5 and said, "There isn't a concrete timetable. As to the extent that I know. It's the back injury, and she continues to be day-to-day... I think she's progressing, but still kind of wait and see."

However, Marsh also noted that Reese's absence from Chicago's August 5 game was, "less about injury and more, she woke up not feeling well, she's a little under the weather."

The bottom line is that women's basketball is better when Reese is on the court, and her team will miss her against the Fever this evening.

