Sky Coach Gets Honest About Angel Reese's Mindset Amid Injury Absence

The Chicago Sky are facing off against the Connecticut Sun on August 13, which is a showdown between the two WNBA teams with the first records (8-23 for the Sky and 5-26 for the Sun) to this point in the 2025 season.

If both of these teams were fully healthy, Chicago would certainly have the advantage on paper in terms of roster talent. But the Sky will be without star guard Angel Reese on Wednesday, as she's still sidelined with a back injury. In fact, Reese didn't travel with Chicago to Connecticut, in what has been another example of her not being with the team of late.

The 23-year-old superstar and two-time WNBA All-Star's continued absence from the Sky has raised some eyebrows of late, with some wondering whether this signals discontent between Reese and her organization.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on from the sidelines before a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky Coach Speaks About Angel Reese Absence

Reese hasn't played since Chicago's July 29 game against the Mystics. And it doesn't sound like there's any clear indication of when Reese will be making her return, according to comments that Sky first-year head coach, Tyler Marsh, made when speaking with the media on August 13.

"She wants to be out there. She's a competitor, she's a fighter, she's a winner. So it's part for her to not be out there for her teammates, but we want her to be as healthy as possible when she's ready to come back," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

While the video clip this X account posted didn't include Marsh speaking about Reese's return timeline, their caption does write, "There is still no timetable for Angel Reese's return to the court."

Coach Marsh on Reese's mindset navigating her back injury. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/aJLDqHLD8D — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 13, 2025

These comments are in line with what Marsh said about Reese when addressing the media back before the Sky's August 9 game against the Indiana Fever, as he noted, "I think she's progressing. She's just, again, just stepping away to focus on that rehab.

"Again, as we get more information in terms of [a] concrete timeline, we'll communicate that. But as of now, it will continue to be day-to-day," he added.

Not only is Chicago's roster and coaching staff eager to get Reese back on the court, but her fan base has been clamoring for her return, as well, as she's one of the biggest stars in the entire sport and has shown a lot of growth and development in her game in this 2025 season.

