Sky Coach Questioned About Managing Angel Reese's Mental Health

The Chicago Sky appear to be in a very precarious position when it comes to superstar forward Angel Reese's standing in the franchise.

While it seems that tensions have been simmering for quite some time, they reached a boiling point when Reese's scathing criticism of her franchise (including the front office, some of her teammates, and her head coach, Tyler Marsh) was published in a September 3 article from Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

These comments raised eyebrows across the league, earned Reese the ire of some of her teammates, and ultimately made her apologize the same night that the article was published. But the apology didn't calm matters down, which is shown by Reese getting suspended by her team for the first half of Chicago's September 7 game against the Las Vegas Aces due to her "detrimental" comments.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Then, right before that game began, it came out that Reese was also going to miss the second half because of a back issue. While Reese has been dealing with back problems throughout the season, the timing of this was suspect, to say the least.

Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Gets Asked About Managing Angel Reese's Mental Health

With all of this going on, it's fair to wonder how Reese's mental health is holding up. And this is what one reporter asked Tyler Marsh before Tuesday's Sky vs. Aces rematch by saying, "How do you, as a coach and leader of this team, kind of manage the mental health of not only Angel, especially after such a public statement, I'm sure it could have been quite damaging to her... How have you been able to manage that?"

"Yeah. I think that first, it starts with letting them know what my availability and access is to them, in terms of any time of support they need," Marsh said, per an X post from @ItsCwaysWorld. "I don't ever want to just assume that I'm doing and saying the things necessary to provide them the support that they've needed in moments like this."

"I've tried to be as communicative as possible with our team, of knowing just how I can be there for them, and having that open line of communication," he added. "

Coach Tyler Marsh on supporting the mental health of his players, especially Angel Reese, after the Sky’s public statement — and on approaching tonight’s matchup vs. the Aces. @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/ngEgRbAvsF — C. C.,Esq. (@ItsCwaysWorld) September 9, 2025

Marsh does deserve some credit for keeping his cool and always saying the right thing in front of the camera, despite what has been a tough and frustrating season for not only him and Reese, but the entire Sky organization.

Recommended Reading: