Chicago Sky Fans Roast Team After New Head Coach Report Surfaces
Much of the women's basketball community was surprised when the Chicago Sky announced the firing of first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after the end of their 2024 season.
The intrigue around this decision turned into fascination once the Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile revealed in an October 9 article that, "According to league sources, Weatherspoon had lost the locker room because of a culture that catered to the needs of a few players."
Regardless of why Weatherspoon was fired — or how select members of the Sky felt about it — the bottom line is that the Sky are now seeking a new head coach for the 2025 WNBA season.
While many members of Chicago's fanbase have expressed a desire for Chicago to pursue current Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White, an October 15 article from Costabile conveyed that another coach can be considered a current frontrunner for the Sky's lead job.
"According to multiple league sources, the Sky have shown interest in former Sparks coach Curt Miller, with preliminary discussions occurring between the two parties," Costabile wrote.
"Miller, 56, is one of the most accomplished coaches in the WNBA with a 165-141 overall record, six straight postseason appearances with the Sun and two Coach of the Year awards."
Miller was the Los Angeles' Sparks head coach last season, but the two parties mutually parted ways after Los Angeles finished with a league-worst 8-32 record.
Sky fans don't seem to be happy about their franchise targeting Miller.
"Sky organization so unserious, Curt Miller? 😭😭😭," X user @clutch2_j wrote on Tuesday.
Another fan noted, "If the Sky hire Curt Miller I’m going to be so f****** mad. Yes, even more mad than I have been. Omg. F U [Sky GM Jeff] Pagliocca".
"I will throw eggs at everybody in the front office if y’all hire Curt Miller be so fr @chicagosky," added another.
Time will tell whether Miller ends up coaching Chicago next season.