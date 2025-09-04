Angel Reese Apologizes For Controversial Chicago Sky Teammate Criticism

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been the talk of the women's basketball community throughout September 3.

This started when Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune published an article on Wednesday morning that included several scathing comments from Reese about her organization, specifically regarding the front office not doing a good enough job handling free agency last offseason (which would be proven by their brutal 10-30 record this season).

Reese also suggested that veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot isn't young enough to help lead the offense, along with noting that head coach Tyler Marsh needs to be harder when coaching players.

The 23-year-old also made it apparent that she would have no problem leaving the franchise if they continue to flounder in free agency this offseason, given that she wants to be a part of a winning team.

These comments appear to have put Reese in hot water among her organization and within the women's basketball community as a whole. While it's not uncommon for players to be frustrated with their teams (even with their teammates at times), the fact that she aired her grievances publicly took many aback.

Angel Reese Apologizes For Controversial Comments

The Sky played the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday evening and produced an impressive 88-64 win. Reese finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

She also spoke with the media after the game, and offered an honest apology when a reporter asked her whether she's frustrated with her franchise right now.

"I don't think I’m frustrated [with the Sky franchise]. I probably am frustrated with myself right now," Reese said, per a video from the Sky's X account. "I think the language was taken out of context, and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their a** just like how I've busted my a**. They've showed up for me through thick and thin in the locker room when nobody could see anything.

Angel Reese on Chicago Tribune comments



"I don't think I’m frustrated (with team/organization), I think I’m frustrated with myself…I didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates…they showed up for me through thick and thin. I want to apologize to my teammates, I already… pic.twitter.com/vLr53Pg1nF — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) September 4, 2025

"I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued, about what was said. I just have to be better with my language because I know it's not the message, it's the messenger. And understanding what I say can be taken any type of way. So I just have to really be better and grow from this," Reese concluded.

Props to Reese for being willing to own up to what now seems like a mistake in hindsight.

