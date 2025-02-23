Skylar Diggins-Smith Asserts Unrivaled Supremacy After Angel Reese Owls Taunt
While one of the coolest aspects of Unrivaled so far has been seeing many of the league's biggest superstars interact with and become closer to each other, this proximity and camaraderie don't mean it's still a competitive league between supremely competitive athletes.
This was proven over the weekend, with Rose BC defeating the previously undefeated Lunar Owls BC by a score of 72-63 on Friday. After the win, Rose BC superstar Angel Reese mocked the Lunar Owls' "Hootie Hoo!" post-win celebration, repeating the phrase while flapping her arms like bird wings as she walked off the court.
While the Lunar Owls did not immediately respond to Reese's taunt, several players seemed to address it either directly or indirectly after their next game one day later, when they beat Laces BC 88-60.
When speaking on the court right after Saturday's win, Lunar Owls and Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith said, "We've been carrying this league since day one, and you know we've been taking it serious. We made everybody raise their level of play. And tonight we show why we're still number one.
"So it's still Hootie-Hoo!" Diggins-Smith, who seemed to be sending a message, continued, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz.
Diggins-Smith wasn't the only Lunar Owls player to address what happened on Friday, as HerHoopStats reporter Dani Bar-Lavi made an X post on February 22 that wrote, "Courtney Williams said that beating the Lunar Owls was like 'winning the Super Bowl' for the Roses yesterday. When I chuckled in response, she said 'No, I’m serious!'"
Rose BC and Lunar Owls BC face off again on March 7. We imagine that game will be must-see TV for the women's basketball community.