Angel Reese Mocks Unrivaled Opponent Celebration After Dominating in Upset Win
With the highly-regarded Unrivaled one-on-one tournament now firmly in the rearview mirror, the six teams have gotten back to playing their regular season games.
Lunar Owls BC (which features star players like Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, among others) was the league's best team during the first half of the season, proven by them producing an undefeated 8-0 record in their first eight games.
However, their undefeated streak came to an emphatic end on February 21, as they suffered a 72-63 defeat to Rose BC, who is coming on strong after a tough start and asserting themselves as one of the league's premier teams.
Rose BC boasts Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, who produced a massive performance for her team on Friday. She finished the upset win with 22 points and an insane 21 rebounds (8 of which were offensive boards) in 23 minutes played, making her a crucial aspect of her team's success.
The Lunar Owls BC team became notorious for saying "Hootie Hoo!" after all of their wins to this point in the Unrivaled season. And after her team's victory over them, Angel Reese could be seen mocking this celebration as she walked off the court.
Sports reporter Aliyah Funschelle posted an X video of Reese flapping her arms like wings and saying, "Hootie Hoo!" to the nearby crowd mere moments after her team secured the victory.
Angel has never been afraid to ruffle some feathers during her basketball career. And that's exactly what she's doing with the Lunar Owls.