Snoop Dogg Wore His JuJu Watkins Support at USC-Notre Dame Game
On Saturday, the No. 3 ranked USC Trojans women's basketball team is facing off against one of their biggest rivals, the No. 6 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Both of these top-tier teams boast two clear-cut superstars who seem destined for success in the WNBA. For USC, this is star guard JuJu Watkins and projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Kiki Iriafen.
And for Notre Dame, backcourt duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles are off to fast starts in the 2024-25 NCAA season and are all but guaranteed to be WNBA standouts in the coming years.
Unfortunately for USC, it was announced before Saturday's game that freshman guard Kennedy Smith will be out for the foreseeable future after having an undisclosed surgery.
The Trojans will be looking for additional support on the court with Smith (who has averaged 10.3 points per game this season) sidelined. Although USC has no shortage of support off of the court, as multiple celebrities (such as Michael B. Jordan, Cheryl Miller, Candace Parker, and Snoop Dogg) are attending Saturday's game.
And Snoop Dogg's JuJu-centric uniform is catching a ton of attention.
USC's X account posted a photo of Snoop Dogg's outfit with the caption, ".@SnoopDogg out here reppin JuJu 🔥✌️".
Of course, Snoop Dogg is a Southern California native and always shows support for his local teams and their star players. It's cool to see him supporting Watkins and the USC women's basketball team, who haven't had this much hype around them since the legendary Lisa Leslie was playing 30 years ago.