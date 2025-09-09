Sonia Citron Makes 4-Word Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Coach Assessment

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was named a team captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which was the byproduct of her having the most votes among fans. This means that she and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (who received the second-most All-Star fan votes) got to draft their respective All-Star teams from the available pool of players who were to compete.

However, the groin injury that Clark suffered against the Connecticut Sun on July 15 (which would ultimately force her to miss the rest of the season) made it so she couldn't play in the All-Star Game, which took place on her home court just four days after that injury.

Therefore, she instead became a coach for her squad. And this didn't work out too well, as Team Clark was blown out by a score of 151-130. Although this didn't bring any bad energy to Team Clark's sidelines, as it was clear that everybody was having a great time with each other, despite losing what was an uncompetitive game.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) calls a travel on Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum (10) on Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sonia Citron Speaks to Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Coaching Abilities

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron was one of the players Clark selected to be on her All-Star team. And Citron shared a message about having Clark as her coach before her team's September 9 contest against the New York Liberty.

"It was good, yeah. I think she's a great coach," Citron said when asked about Clark coaching at the WNBA All-Star Game, per a TikTok from user Sluggahjells3. "She was just telling us to shoot a lot of threes, which I like.

"So yeah, great coach," Citron concluded of Clark.

Soni said CC’s a great coach! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/v29PclzGue — Soni Vitamin C (@SoniaCitronGOAT) September 9, 2025

This isn't the first time that Citron has spoken highly of her 2025 All-Star experience, as she said, "Being in the locker room with somebody like A'ja Wilson, [Sabrina Ionescu], Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell. Just everybody on our team, it was like, 'Whoa, this is kinda cool.' And it's just no stakes, so we're just talking. It's chill, it's nice," during a sit-down interview that was broadcast on the Monumental Sports Network in August.

"I only see one side of [my All-Star teammates], and it's usually on the court, when it's competitive and stakes are high. So just seeing them in another light, where it's just very chill, you get to know them as people. I thought that was really cool," she added.

Soni reflecting being on Team Clark 2️⃣2️⃣❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QBHGvvNqs — Soni Vitamin C (@SoniaCitronGOAT) August 18, 2025

Citron clearly thinks highly of Clark. And these two will surely be playing in WNBA All-Star Gmes both with and against each other for years to come.

