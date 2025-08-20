Sophie Cunningham Addresses Bria Hartley Dirty Play Allegations Amid Knee Injury

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham suffered a torn MCL during her team's August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun. The injury occurred as a result of Sun veteran Bria Hartley falling and crashing into the outside of Cunningham's knee after passing the ball while driving into the paint.

While the official diagnosis for Cunningham's injury (which will keep her out for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season) wasn't revealed until Tuesday, August 19, it was clear that Cunningham was in a lot of pain as soon as it occurred. She hobbled around on the court floor for a few moments before falling to the ground in agony, all while cradling her knee.

In the aftermath of this play, an image of Hartley seemingly smiling while looking at Cunningham as she was hobbling surfaced on social media and sparked a lot of headlines.

Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Bria Hartley Dirty Play Claims

Hartley has become notorious for being in the middle of several scuffles during this 2025 WNBA season. This, combined with the above photo of her seemingly smiling while seeing Cunningham injured, sparked debate on social media about whether Hartley is a dirty player.

Some fans even claimed that she dove at Cunningham's knee on purpose in an attempt to hurt her, perhaps in order to exact revenge over what Cunningham did when the Fever played the Sun back on July 15.

However, Cunningham set the record straight on this sentiment during an August 19 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"I know Bria, and I'm actually really good friends with Bria. And I have been waiting to get on the pod so we can talk about this... But I don't think that there was no ill intent," Cunningham said. "I think it was a basketball play, I was just in the front spot at the wrong time, she fell. Like, there's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me.

"I have nothing but love for Bria... Bria and I are super cool, and she would never try to hurt me. Because there are some girls that I think might, but she wouldn't do that," Cunningham added. "I hope people stop giving Bria some heat, because I don't think she meant to do that as all."

When the subject of Hartley's face in the photo came up, Cunningham added, "And I think that smile, it wasn't like a [happy smile], it was like a [grimace]. One of those. So I'm totally fine [with Hartley]. It's whatever."

Props to Cunningham for clearing the air on this.

