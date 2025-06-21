Sophie Cunningham's 'Hands to Myself' Post After Fever-Sun Fracas Shows No Remorse

Even though both the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun have each played another game since their notorious June 17 contest that featured three distinct scuffles along with multiple technicals, flagrants, and ejections, this Tuesday game is still on the minds of many in the women's basketball world.

What's for sure is that Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (who was involved in the final scuffle, when she sent Jacy Sheldon to the ground with about a minute remaining in the game, which caused both her and Sheldon to get ejected and incited a brawl between the two teams) has reached a new level of fame after sticking up for Caitlin Clark, who Sheldon eye-poked one quarter prior.

While Cunningham was fined $400 for her actions, she has also gained 700,000 TikTok followers and over 244,000 Instagram followers, per social media analytics platform Social Blade.

And a June 19 TikTok post from Cunningham suggests she has no remorse about the incident with Sheldon, which is further endearing her to Fever fans.

Before the Fever's June 19 game against the Golden State Valkyries, Cunningham posted a TikTok where she lip-synced the lyrics of a song that went, "Can't keep my hands to myself! I mean I could, but why would I want to?"

To make clear what Cunningham was referring to, the post's caption wrote, "it’s a joke… the sound was too fitting! happy game day".

Sophie … being Sophie!



Love it!!



“I mean I could (keep my hands to myself) … but why would I want to?” pic.twitter.com/BDreeqx5Nq — Sophie Cunningham Fan Club (@SophieC_FanClub) June 20, 2025

It's not like anybody was expecting or hoping Cunningham would show any remorse for her actions, especially since many believe she was simply being a good teammate. In other words, posts like these are only going to keep growing Cunningham's social media following.

