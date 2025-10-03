Sophie Cunningham Cites 'Toxicity' as Reason for Ignoring Ex-Team's WNBA Finals

The 2025 WNBA Finals tip off on October 3, when the Phoenix Mercury travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aces.

While both of these teams are more than deserving of making it to this position, very few people predicted that either of them (let alone both) would make it to the league's championship series this season. Most experts and analysts predicted a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, or thought the new-look Indiana Fever roster could also make a run.

However, shrewd moves that Phoenix and Las Vegas each made during the season took them to another level. For the Mercury, this was signing veteran guard DeWanna Bonner after the Fever released her in June. And for the Aces, it was trading for forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings.

Both of these moves worked out great and positioned these teams to make a deep WNBA playoff run.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates after a basket against the Indiana Fever during the second quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this finals matchup will be getting a lot of attention, surely many WNBA players need a break from women's basketball for a while, and therefore, might not be watching every minute of every game.

Sophie Cunningham Explains Reason for Avoiding WNBA Finals

Or they might not watch the WNBA Finals at all. Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham (who spent six seasons with the Mercury before getting traded to Indiana earlier this year) seems to fall into this camp, which she conveyed in an October 3 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"I don't know if I'm rooting for any of them," Cunningham said when speaking about the WNBA Finals. She later added, "You know what? I don't even know if I'm gonna watch. I'm over it.

"I need a break from the toxicity of the WNBA. It's been a drama-filled season for multiple reasons... I'm drained," she added.

Sophie not sure if she wants either team to win in the W finals..I’m dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jA3FIEC8Yg — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) October 3, 2025

It will be interesting to see what the viewership for these WNBA Finals looks like. While the Aces have superstar and two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Becky Hammon as their head coach, and the Mercury have several stars on their roster, neither of these two teams have proven to crossover with casual fans.

It certainly sounds like Cunningham won't be among those watching, which is somewhat surprising given her ties to the Mercury franchise. But perhaps the series getting off to a good start on Friday will convince her that the series is worth watching in the later games.

Recommended Reading: