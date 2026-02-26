Sophie Cunningham Gets Candid About Her Dating Life

Sophie Cunningham is perhaps the most outspoken player in the entire women's basketball community. This means she is more open to sharing aspects of her personal life than most others would.

One example of this came when she spoke about her dating red flags with Complex during her time spent in Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this month. Cunningham was asked a series of scenarios and was supposed to discern whether that should be considered a red flag.

She answered "yes" to almost all of them being deemed a red flag before adding, These are all horrible. Why would anyone date any of these types of men? Absolutely not. I don't have time for that. Nope. You gave me no green flags!"

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham on July 15, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sophie Cunningham Has Blunt Response To Dating Question

It seems that Cunningham's dating life is a common topic when she's on podcasts. She was the guest on a February 25 episode of "Like A Farmer," and the topic came up once again.

When Cunningham was asked the question, "What's the worst first date you've ever been on?" She said, "Okay, so let me get into this, because we were talking about this off-camera. People don't come up to me. Like, I don't really go on dates. You know what I mean?"

Cunningham was then asked what the last "legitimate date" she had been on, and said, "Like, what's a legitimate date? Dinner?"

Cunningham then broke out in laughter before getting rather bashful and saying, "Well, I would say, I'm not f****** answering this! I'm getting the boot! Screw you, you knew what you were doing there. I don't know. My life is a mystery to a lot of people. And that's how I want it to be."

Cunningham then added, "I think I just maybe give off an intimidating vibe... I think that's maybe the problem. Like, I get along with the guys way more than I get along with the girls. I think I might be a boy. I can't say that nowadays. I'm kidding! I'm a biological woman!"

Cunningham appeared to be keeping her cards close to her chest, so to speak, as some fans seem to think there's something she isn't saying.

Regardless, perhaps wherever Cunningham ends up in free agency this offseason will breathe some new life into her dating situation (assuming a new CBA gets ratified in time for a 2026 season to occur) if that's what she's looking for.