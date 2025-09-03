Sophie Cunningham Gets Real About Angel Reese's WNBA Impact

If you follow women's basketball, you're familiar with the rivalry between Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

You're familiar with how Reese taunted Clark in the final moments of the 2023 NCAA national championship game, you're familiar with how that went insanely viral and catapulted both players into a new stratosphere of stardom, you're familiar with how Clark got revenge on Reese and the LSU Tigers in the NCAA tournament one season later, and you're familiar with his this rivalry has not only translated to the WNBA, but added several fascinating layers across their two seasons in the league.

If you follow women's basketball, you're also familiar with how Sophie Cunningham's stardom has skyrocketed as a result of her relationship with Caitlin Clark. However, the relationship that Cunningham has with Clark is much different than the relationship Reese has with her.

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

And given how protective Cunningham appears to be of Clark, perhaps it wouldn't surprise anybody to hear Cunningham hesitant to give Reese her flowers in any regard.

Sophie Cunningham Speaks to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese's WNBA Impact

However, while Cunningham was going on about what Caitlin Clark has done for the WNBA during a September 2 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham also gave Reese her well-deserved praise.

"I'm just being real and truthful that [Clark] has brought millions, millions — I wouldn't be surprised if it was billions — of eyes to the W[NBA]. And on to women's sports," Cunningham said on the podcast. "She is a Kobe Bryant. And that's how Diana [Taurasi] was, that's how Sue [Bird] was, we've had these types of people, but this is just bigger, because the media platform is bigger than it ever has been."

She then added, "I don't have an ego, so I'm just able to tell the truth. If was someone else, I'd be like, yeah. Angel Reese, she has also brought millions of fans," Cunningham continued. "I think Caitlin has brought way more, but I also think [Angel] has too.

"I'm just not naive. And I might be blonde, but I'm not f****** dumb," Cunningham added. "Give the girls their flowers. They deserve it."

Of course, Cunningham is correct in saying that Clark has brought more fans to the WNBA than Reese. But the bottom line is that the two don't need to be compared because both 23-year-olds have been massive contributors to the growth and prosperity of women's basketball.

And it's cool to Cunningham recognize Reese's role in that.

