Sophie Cunningham Gives 3-Word Reaction to First Fever Jersey Sighting
Adding firepower along the wing was the Indiana Fever's most pressing offseason positional need heading into the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana's front office did an extraordinary job addressing it, signing former WNBA champions and bona fide veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.
And the Fever didn't limit themselves to free agency when bolstering their wing depth, as they also completed a trade that brought former Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham to their team, who averaged 8.9 points and shot 37.8% from three-point range with the Mercury in 2024.
Cunningham has made it very clear that she has wanted to team up with Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, and now her wish has been granted in Clark's second season of professional basketball.
On March 11, Cunningham made her first trip to the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of what's expected to be her introductory press conference. And the Fever's social media team posted a video of her walking around the team's locker room for the first time, which included her getting to glimpse her new jersey.
"Oh gosh, this is the first time I've seen my jersey," Cunningham can be heard saying in the video.
"I love this!" she added. She then turned to the camera with a huge smile and said, "It's like I'm a rookie all over again."
It's cool to see how genuinely excited Cunningham is to be playing in Indiana, where she has immediately become a key piece for a team that's expected to contend for a 2025 WNBA Championship.