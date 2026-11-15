Sophie Cunningham Has a $50 Million Response to Luka Doncic Comparison

Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham has made it clear she wants to work on and expand her game. Still, given Cunningham's role has been a shooter and reserve in Indiana, she has a long way to go before being thrust into conversations with MVP candidates.

Yet that didn't stop her No Hesitation podcast co-host and basketball trainer Drew Hanlen from doing just that, but in this instance when it comes to the NBA.

Hanlen quoted some statistics from Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic in order to point out a large disparity with Cunningham's numbers.

Hanlen was citing the monster season Doncic is having as the focal point for the Lakers and jabbed at Cunningham by bringing up that Doncic had already attempted 221 shots through 9 games as compared to the 226 attempts Cunningham took over 43 games in the 2026 WNBA season. He added that Luka had taken 102 free throws over that sample, while Sophie took only 74 all of last year.

Hanlen then provided the necessary context that the roles the two play are much different. Cunningham, who certainly holds her own in the basketball analysis aspect of the podcast, was quick to clap back using salary.



“He also makes $50 million a year. I make $700,000 on my WNBA check," Cunningham said.

"You should compare me more to Quentin Grimes. We average around 8-10 points. My 3-point shooting is actually better than the both of them. If we’re gonna compare, let’s compare,” she added.

Cunningham's Salary for Next Season Is Unknown

Cunningham made much more in 2026 during her WNBA season than she would have prior. That's because the transformative new CBA led to a historic pay increase for players.

Cunningham played on a one-year deal for the Fever, and made more than the league average, which was just over $500,000. That average was up from around $120,000 the year prior.

She is now an unrestricted free agent, so it remains to be seen what she will make on the open market, either from the Fever or otherwise. Of course, Cunningham is known for what she says and her celebrity status beyond basketball as much as she is for what she's done on the court.

Still, she will be looking for her next contract in the league this offseason, and to maximize the shooting and intangibles she provides on the floor, with a stated goal of bringing more to Indiana, or wherever her next stop may be.