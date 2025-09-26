Sophie Cunningham Roasts A'ja Wilson for Fever Defense Dismissal

The Las Vegas Aces are essentially unstoppable when 2025 (and 2024) WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is performing to her peak potential. While this can look different on any given night, a successful evening for Wilson typically entails her getting essentially whatever she wants on offense, scoring at least 20 points (she averaged 23.4 during the regular season), and her team winning.

This is why it was going to be fascinating to see how the Indiana Fever would try to slow Wilson down during their WNBA Semifinals series. And the (unsurprising) way that Indiana has decided to do so is by putting star center and three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston on her.

And Boston did a great job on Wilson during Game 1 (which the Fever won), limiting her to just 16 points while shooting 6 of 22 from the field.

A'ja Wilson's Aliyah Boston Defense Dismissal After Game 1

A lot of people gave Boston praise for this effort and credited her defense for being a key aspect of Indiana stealing that Game 1 road win. One person who didn't was A'ja Wilson.

Wilson spoke with the media on September 23 and was asked what stood out to her about Boston's defense during Game 1.

“It was no different than any other time that I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league. It’s always very physical, and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things," Wilson responded. "But that doesn't really change much of the game and our system. So we really just gotta continue to buckle in."

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out A'ja Wilson for Aliyah Boston Comment

Many took Wilson's words as somewhat disrespectful (certainly dismissive) about Boston. One person who it rubbed the wrong way is Boston's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, who conveyed as much during a September 26 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"Aces gave — they had media the next day — and they gave us no credit," Cunningham said. "Especially A'ja, she's like, 'Oh, I just played bad, like duh-duh-duh.'

"I'm like, dude, [Aliyah Boston] had you in clamps, my girl!" Cunningham added about Wilson.

Ultimately, Wilson got revenge during Game 2 by scoring 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field in a resounding Aces win.

The third playoff matchup between Boston and Wilson takes place on Friday, and whoever of these two plays better will probably lead to their team securing a victory and taking a 2-1 series lead.

