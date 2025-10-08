Sophie Cunningham's Giddy 5-Word Reaction to Aces WNBA Finals Lead Speaks Volumes

During an October 3 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham conveyed why she likely wouldn't be watching the 2025 WNBA Finals, which are between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

"I don't know if I'm rooting for any of them," Cunningham said when speaking about the WNBA Finals. She later added, "You know what? I don't even know if I'm gonna watch. I'm over it.

"I need a break from the toxicity of the WNBA. It's been a drama-filled season for multiple reasons... I'm drained," she added.

This sentiment from Cunningham was interesting, if only because she spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career with the Mercury before getting dealt to the Fever in a trade this past offseason. However, it seems that Cunningham isn't overly eager to see whether the team that beat her Fever in the WNBA Finals or her former franchise will be hoisting the league championship trophy later this month.

What's for sure is that the WNBA Finals don't need Cunningham's viewership, as ESPN's TV ratings reveal for these Finals showed that plenty of people are watching.

Sophie Cunningham's Reaction to Aces WNBA Finals Series Lead Is Telling

While Cunningham might have said that she has no rooting interest in these ongoing WNBA Finals (of which Game 3 takes place on October 8), the reaction that she had when being updated on how the series has fared so far during an October 8 episode of Show Me Something might suggest otherwise.

"Hell no. I haven't watched a lick of the WNBA, I don't know what's going on. I talked to my teammates the day we did exit interviews and all that. I need a cleanse," Cunningham said when her co-host, West Wilson, asked whether she had been watching the WNBA Finals.

After talking about how it makes sense that Cunningham, as a competitor, doesn't want to watch other teams winning a championship she wanted to secure this season, Cunningham asserted that she truly doesn't care who wins the WNBA Finals.

She was then told that the Aces are currently up 2-0.

"Are they really?!" Cunningham said while sitting up in her seat. She then covered her mouth and began having a giddy laugh before adding, "I'm not gonna comment yet!"

Cunningham's apparent excitement and her saying, "I'm not gonna comment yet!" suggest she might have something to say if and when her former Mercury team comes up short in this WNBA Finals series.

But fans will have to wait at least a few more days before seeing what that comment might be.

