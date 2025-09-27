Sophie Cunningham's Post-Shower Robe Video Catches Eyes Before Fever Game

The Indiana Fever suffered a tough 84-72 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces on their home court on September 26, which means the Aces have a 2-1 WNBA Semifinals series lead.

After Indiana won the first game of this series, it felt like they had all the momentum over the No. 2-seeded Aces. This is because any time a road team can steal a Game 1 in a postseason series, all the pressure immediately goes to the higher seed.

Not to mention that Indiana always feels like a different team when playing in front of their Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena home crowd. This is why it felt like they might have had an advantage over the Aces on Friday.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) falls to the ground Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, during Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham (who is out for the season because of a torn MCL she suffered in August) spoke to this presumed advantage during a September 26 episode of her Show Me Something podcast by saying, "They're coming into our house Friday, and it's about to be good. Our team is feeling good, so I'm excited."

She later added, "I think that everyone is going to be more aggressive [in Game 3], and it's going to be fun. Like, I know that Gainbridge is about to be freakin' loud and packed, and it is so fun and so hard to play here. So all the pressure is on them."

.@sophaller is locked in for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/bJfmlyn6mI — Show Me Something (@ShowMe_Pod) September 26, 2025

Sophie Cunningham's Pregame Fever Outfit Transition Video Catches Eyes

Cunningham often catches attention for the outfits she wears to Fever games, and Friday's contest was no exception. She showed up wearing a denim jacket with matching denim shorts, along with a white shirt under it and white shoes.

Cunningham posted a video on her TikTok before Friday's game tipped off that showed her clearly after a shower (due to her wet hair), wearing a white robe. She was lip-syncing the song Man I Need by Olivia Dean, and the post was captioned, "this song has me in a chokehold #fyp".

She then danced for a beat or two before making a video transition when the song dropped. Afterward, she was wearing the denim outfit that she wore to the Fever game and on the sidelines on Friday night.

Game Day - Sophie Day. pic.twitter.com/RnCPjBwscn — Sophie Cunningham FAN CLUB (@SophieC_FanClub) September 26, 2025

While Cunningham's energetic presence and enthusiastic support have been beneficial for the Fever in these playoffs, the team is certainly wishing they could have her on the court right now, as they're now one win away from being eliminated and their 2025 season concluding.

