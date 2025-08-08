Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull Rock Matching Cowboy Crop-Top Outfits Before Fever Game

The Indiana Fever are facing the Phoenix Mercury for an August 7 contest on the Mercury's home court.

There is a lot of intrigue about this game, given that the Fever defeated the Mercury by a score of 107-101 on July 30. However, the final score was only one of several storylines surrounding that showdown; the largest of which was DeWanna Bonner facing Indiana for the first time since being released by them earlier in the season.

Another player who has spent time with both of these franchises is Sophie Cunningham, who played on Phoenix for the first six seasons of her WNBA career before joining Indiana this past offseason. Therefore, this game surely has added emotional significance for Cunningham compared to when the Fever play other teams.

Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham participates skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Twins with Lexie Hull Before Fever vs. Mercury Game

It didn't take Cunningham long to build a strong bond with several of her Fever teammates. One of the most notable of these is Lexie Hull, as the two have connected (and been discussed) by women's basketball fans for having a similar look.

As a result, these two have leaned into their "twin" persona both on and off the court. And this was shown once again on Thursday, as Cunningham and Hull showed up to their team's game wearing matching outfits that included a yellow crop-top that read "Howdy Cowboy", and which also included denim skirts and cowboy boots.

Lexie Hull & Sophie Cunningham walked out in matching fits for tonight's game in Phoenix 🤠 pic.twitter.com/s3xtue1AtK — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 7, 2025

Hull and Cunningham's On-Court Connection Vital for Fever vs. Mercury

While Cunningham and Hull are clearly feeling connected with their outfits, they'll also need to display a connection on the court against Phoenix if Indiana is to come out of this August 7 game with a win.

Both players have been vital for the Fever's success while star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury, as both have picked up the scoring slack that comes with one of the league's most talented players not being able to compete.

Hull only scored 2 points in 23 minutes when the Fever last played the Mercury, while Cunningham added 12 points in 30 minutes while being a +5 on the floor. One would imagine Indiana will need more than a combined 7 points from these two on Thursday.

