Sophie Cunningham's 'Tres Leches' Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Fever Outfit Turns Heads

The Indiana Fever are less than an hour away from their June 22 road game against the Las Vegas Aces, which marks the first time these two teams have played each other in the 2025 WNBA regular season.

While both teams have had to deal with injuries to their star players (Caitlin Clark for the Fever and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson for the Aces) this season, both players are now healthy for this Sunday showdown.

One of the most heartwarming storylines for Fever fans to follow this year has been the budding relationship between Clark, Fever wing Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham, who was a newcomer to Indiana after getting traded there this past offseason.

These three have a great friendship, and this is displayed by the "Tres Leches" nickname some fans have coined for the trio. Cunningham paid homage to this nickname with her pregame outfit before playing the Aces, as she entered Las Vegas' Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday wearing a white t-shirt that showcased caricatured images of her, Clark, and Hull. The shirt also has 'Tres Leches' written on it.

Photos of Cunningham's shirt are making waves on social media.

It will be interesting to see whether "Tres Leches" can lead the Fever to a win against Las Vegas, which would improve Indiana's record to 7-6 this season. As for the 5-7 Aces, they're looking to snap a three-game losing streak where they've often looked lethargic and hapless on the court.

Time will tell which of these two teams can better execute their game plan against the other

