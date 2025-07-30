Sophie Cunningham Sends Blunt 4-Word Message to Caitlin Clark Face of WNBA Deniers

Women's Fastbreak On SI

Indiana's Sophie Cunningham didn't mince words about anyone who feels Fever star Caitlin Clark isn't the 'Face of the League' on her new podcast "Show Me Something."
From Angel Reese, to Aliyah Boston, to Cameron Brink, more and more WNBA players are adding “podcast host” to their bags when stepping off the court––and the latest W player to get behind the mic is Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham. 

Cunningham––along with Summer House breakout star West Wilson are taking their gifts-of-gab to their new podcast Show Me Something– where they will go over anything and everything from sports to pop culture.

The pair grew up together in Columbus Ohio––claiming they’ve known each other since they were babies. 

"We're lighthearted, and sometimes our love language is, like, s*** talking," Cunningham told People Magazine, in cheekily predicting she'll "get canceled real fast."

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham Gets Blunt about 'Face of the League' Naysayers

Cunningham is well known for her sass, and wasted no time stepping into a heavily debated topic in the WNBA––the face of the league.

“It literally like pisses me off when people are like, ‘She’s not the face of the league,’” Cunningham boldly stated to her co-host, talking about teammate Caitlin Clark. 

“We have a lot of bad-asses in our league, like hell yeah to that, I’m all for that. But when people try to argue that she’s not the face of our league, or that our league would be where we’re at without her, you’re dumb as s***," Cunningham declared. Before adding, "You’re literally dumb as f***.”

"You're Dumb as s***"
Sophie Cunningham

While the vast majority do seem on board with Clark as the face representing the W, there is debate among mainly three others––Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx––and current MVP frontrunner ––Napheesa Collier, and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.

But the first person who comes to mind when most people think of the WNBA is Caitlin Clark––and that is reflected in the revenue, viewership, and overarching impact she’s made on the WNBA and women's sports as a whole.

Cunningham is not afraid to tell it like it is, and often faces backlash for it. But it’s this and her unapologetic stance that exude a relatability that has propelled her into becoming a big fan favorite.

