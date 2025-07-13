Sophie Cunningham Conveys ‘Feisty’ Kinship With Fever Fans After Win Over Wings

The Indiana Fever and their fans are presumably on cloud nine following a blowout 102-83 victory over the Dallas Wings Sunday. And after the game Fever guard Sophie Cunningham wasted no time expressing her gratitude toward the fanbase.

“I think we have the best fans in the whole W. And I know every team says that but they’re lying because I’m telling the truth,” Cunningham cheekily said after the contest on the 1075 The Fan Fever radio broadcast.

“I truly believe we’ve got the best fans in the W, and I know every team stays that, but they’re lying.”



She went on to identify the kinship she feels with her new Indiana fanbase saying, “We have to protect our homecourt and when we can fire up these fans they’re feisty, they’re sassy, they’re kinda just like me.”

There was a lot of support in the comments to the Fever’s social media post with Cunningham’s quote calling her “a keeper” and saying, “Her energy is contagious and the Fever fans love her game…and leadership.”

Cunningham––a midwesterner herself––has quickly become a fan favorite with the way she hypes up teammates on the court and adds grit and personality to the Fever squad as they’ve trudged through the many adversities thrown at them this season.

But Sunday’s win over the Wings was a showcase where everything started clicking. The team played fast, uptempo, and put up a dominant performance––flashing the ‘Showtime Fever’ energy many have come to love.

Cunningham’s statement shows just how much the team feeds off the crowd’s energy and highlights a relatability that resonates with fans—which is one of the many reasons she’s quickly earned such loyalty from the Fever faithful.

