Sophie Cunningham Sends Smiling Promise to Fever Fans
A lot of the talk around the Indiana Fever this week has been about Sophie Cunningham, who the Fever traded for earlier in the offseason. This chatter is because Cunningham arrived at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena earlier this week to speak with media and get to know her new digs.
While there's no question that Cunningham is a feisty and gritty player on the court who isn't afraid to stick up for her teammates, she also seems to wear an ever-present smile on her face whenever the game clock isn't running.
This was proven once again with a March 14 X post from the Indiana Fever, where Cunningham delivered a powerful promise to the Fever's fanbase with a smile on her face.
"I'm so excited. Like, when I say that I am refreshed, and I am motivated, and I just kind of feel like my spark is back," Cunningham said. "Everyone thinks I've been feisty. You've not even seen the feisty side of me yet, so this should be really fun!
"But for me, I'm excited to be closer to home, I'm excited to deep dive into the community of Indiana... I'm excited to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls around here, get to know the community more," she added.
"But I promise you that I'm just ready to win," Cunningham added with a huge smile. "I'm ready to win, I'm ready for y'all to be there. But like I said, you guys haven't even seen feisty yet."
Fever fans are surely excited to see more of Cunningham's feisty side — especially if it helps produce more wins.