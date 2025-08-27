Sophie Cunningham Trolls Past Physical Appearance Amid Caitlin Clark WNBA Logo Debate

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is sidelined for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season because of a torn MCL ligament she sustained in her right knee during the Fever's August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun, which required surgery.

However, Cunningham had another (albeit more minor) injury earlier this season that had a much bigger impact on her aesthetics.

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This came when Cunningham chipped a tooth in early June. As a result of this, Cunningham made a TikTok post on June 3 that was captioned, "tell me you play in the W without telling me you play in the W," in which she showed off her chipped front tooth.

This prompted a troll from Cunningham's teammate, Caitlin Clark, who posted a photo of Jim Carrey's character in Dumb and Dumber (1994) smiling with a chipped front tooth on her June 3 Instagram story. The story was captioned, "Sophie".

Lmaoo Caitlin trolling Sophie's chipped tooth on her CF pic.twitter.com/6UxNhdiZe7 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 3, 2025

Cunningham found Clark's roast hilarious, which is shown by her posting it to her own Instagram story shortly after Clark's initial post went up.

Cunningham Disses Herself Over Chipped Tooth in Hilarious Way

On August 25, Clark revealed her new signature Nike logo while also announcing that her signature product line will be dropping at some point in 2026. This news came on behalf of Clark's social media posts, which included a cool video that revealed the logo (which includes two interwoven C's with a smaller, hidden C tucked between the larger letters) to the world.

This announcement made Clark the fifth active WNBA player with her own signature logo (alongside A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, and Breanna Stewart). And this has sparked a debate on social media about which of these WNBA stars' logos is the coolest.

However, Cunningham found a way to insert herself into this conversation in a hilarious way, which she did with an X post on August 26, shortly after the Fever's big win over the Seattle Storm.

"I’ll never be cool enough to have my own signature logo, BUT IF I WAS, I would want it to be my top teeth of this photo," Cunningham wrote on X, along with a screenshot of her posing with her chipped teeth from earlier this year.

I’ll never be cool enough to have my own signature logo, BUT IF I WAS, I would want it to be my top teeth of this photo. https://t.co/MKQkZ2w8BX pic.twitter.com/RL1fWsoogJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 27, 2025

The post is in the process of going viral, as it already has about 100,000 views in an hour.

Props to Cunningham for always being willing to laugh about a joke — even if the joke is about her.

