South Carolina Confirms New York Knicks Dawn Staley Coaching Interest

On June 29, a KnicksFanTV report went viral on social media for suggesting that the New York Knicks' NBA franchise had interest in South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley as a potential candidate to become their next head coach. The team relieved Tom Thibodeau of his head coaching duties after he led New York to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

While the speculation spread amongst respected members of the basketball community, no other outlet had confirmed this reported interest until June 30, when Talia Goodman of On3 Sports made an X post that wrote, "NEWS: South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed to @On3Sports that the New York Knicks did reach out to Dawn Staley about the opening.



“'If I were them, I would have called her, too,' Donati told @On3Sports."

NEWS: South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed to @On3sports that the New York Knicks did reach out to Dawn Staley about the opening.



“If I were them, I would have called her, too,” Donati told @On3sports. — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) June 30, 2025

Perhaps this shouldn't be surprising, given all that Staley has accomplished since her time as South Carolina's head coach (which includes her winning three NCAA national championships, seven Final Four appearances, and four Naismith Coach of the Year awards).

However, just because the Knicks showed interest doesn't mean that Staley is inclined to leave her current position. Not only is New York surely considering other candidates alongside Staley, but she has asserted several times in the past that she's extremely content running the Gamecocks' program and plans to remain there.

And South Carolina's AD commenting in the first place is probably a good indicator of where Staley's priorities still lie.

Not to mention that she's still under contract with the team through the 2030 season. Although her contract does include a clause where she'd be able to leave for an NBA coaching role without paying a departure penalty to South Carolina.

