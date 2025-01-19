South Carolina Fans Fawn Over MiLaysia Fulwiley's Crowd Pleasing Buzzer Beater
South Carolina Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has produced no shortage of spectacular plays during the 2024-25 NCAA season.
Fulwiley went viral during her team's dominant win against the Texas A&M Aggies on January 9 when she went coast to coast before reversing the ball around her back to her opposite hand and then producing a hook shot in the same motion (all while she was getting fouled) that somehow made it in.
While Fulwiley is perhaps best known for her flashy drives, aesthetic dribbling, and sensational passing, she can also shoot from range. And she made this apparent with an extraordinary buzzer beater during her team's 101-60 thrashing of the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on January 19.
With a few seconds remaining in the first quarter, Fulwiley (who finished the game with 15 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds) decided to hold the ball before pulling up for an extremely deep three. The shot made nothing but net and caused South Carolina's home fans to erupt.
ESPN's X account posted a clip of the shot with the caption, MILAYSIA FULWILEY MAGIC 💥".
Fans are obsessing over this insane shot from the sophomore on social media.
"MY GOODNESS SHE’S SO GOOD!" one fan wrote.
Another fan noted where Fulwiley shot from by writing, "From the A in Arena is insane 😭".
"she took over the most must watch player in college since Caitlin left spot," wrote a third.
Given Fulwiley's knack for making awesome playes like these, we imagine she'll have more highlights in store this season.