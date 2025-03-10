South Carolina Fans Roast Texas Coach for 'Road Game' Complaint After SEC Loss
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team won their third consecutive SEC Tournament championship on Sunday after defeating the country's No. 1 seeded Texas Longhorns by a score of 64-45.
The Gamecocks' stalwart defense was the story of the game, as they held Texas to 16 total points in the first half and were able to cruise to a victory from there.
The SEC Tournament was held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is located in Greenville, South Carolina. This is about an hour and a half drive from the Gamecocks' campus, which prompted Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer to lament South Carolina's proximity to the arena when speaking with media after Sunday's game.
“It’s a road game,” Schaefer said, per an article from Chapel Fowler of The State. “You’re already playing a top team in the country, and then to play them basically on their home floor, it makes it that much more difficult.
“Let’s say we were playing in San Antonio. How do you think it would be? It’d be a little different, right?" he added.
Gamecocks fans didn't take kindly to Schaefer's sentiment, and are making that apparent on social media.
"Not the crowds fault Vic that you can’t beat Dawn when a trophy is on the line..," one X user wrote in a reply to a post that quoted Schaefer.
Journalist Owen Pence added, "Sir, this was about the GAME-PLAN and the EXECUTION. Sure, the crowd helped (and it was glorious), but not 19 points worth 😂😂
"Also, this is the SouthEASTERN Conference. You don't get to walk into a new conference and expect it to cater to you. Gotta earn it."
A third wrote, "We would’ve beaten Texas anywhere today Vic. You weren’t good enough."
Perhaps South Carolina and Texas will face off once more on neutral ground during the NCAA Tournament.