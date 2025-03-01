South Carolina Fans Welcome Dawn Staley's 'Birdie' Agot Makeer Recruit Commitment
After the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the LSU Tigers by a score of 66-56 on January 24, LSU coach Kim Mulkey got honest about coaching against teams with the type of talent that Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad boasts.
"I don't think I've ever coached against a team with 10 McDonald's All-Americans on the roster," Mulkey said.
Mulkey wasn't exaggerating. According to a January 13 article from Greenville News' LuLu Kesin, 10 of the Gamecocks' 13 rostered players this season were McDonald's All-Americans in high school. That's a staggering amount of top-tier talent in one program.
And the rich got richer on Saturday, when Agot Makeer, the No. 4 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025 (and a McDonald's All-American) announced her commitment to South Carolina with an X post that wrote, no long caption, just know I’m home❤️🖤".
Staley celebrated this commitment with an X post that wrote, "A birdie just flew in the nest! 👹👹👹".
The Gamecocks already having a loaded roster isn't keeping them from showing excitement and a warm welcome toward Makeer (who was reportedly choosing between South Carolina, UConn, and Michigan State) on the heels of her commitment, which is being conveyed on social media.
"Welcome home young Queen!!! 🫡🫡," one X user wrote in response to her announcement post.
Another wrote, "Yassssssss! Welcome home birdie! Lets go! 🐔🔥".
"WELCOME TO GAMECOCK NATION! You are loved forever and ever!🙏💪🤙❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," a third added.
While her team was not in the final running to secure Makeer, Kim Mulkey is still probably not stoked to see the top recruit's decision.