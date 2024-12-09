South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins Wows With Dunk During Game Against TCU
The South Carolina Gamecocks are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in a top 10 NCAA women's basketball contest on Sunday.
The Gamecocks have jumped out to a quick lead. However, that isn't the biggest story to this point in the game.
Just a few months ago, it would have been hard to believe that Gamecocks standout junior Ashlyn Watkins would be playing at this point in the season. This is because her future was uncertain after Watkins was arrested on charges of assault, battery, and kidnapping on August 31.
A police report filed that day cited that Watkins assaulted the alleged victim by "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her," while inside a student housing center on South Carolina's campus, according to WTLX News19 station.
However, Watkins' (and South Carolina's) future changed once these legal charges against Watkins were dismissed in early November.
Watkins returned to practice soon after, and is now back in the Gamecocks' regular rotation.
And she may have just produced the play of the season to this point, as she just dunked in the first quarter of Sunday's game.
Watkins stole a ball at around half-court in the first quarter against the Horned Frogs. She dribbled down inside the three-point line, slowed down for a moment, then dropped a one-handed dunk right as TCU center Sedona Prince was bearing down on her.
South Carolina women's basketball's X account posted the dunk video with the caption, "ASHLYN DUNK-INS OH MY ‼️😱".
This isn't the first time that Watkins — who is only 6'3" — has dunked in a game, as she has done so twice in her career to this point, with the most recent being back in January against Kentucky.
We'll surely see Watkins' dunk against TCU on SportsCenter's Top 10 tonight.