South Carolina Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Gets Steph Curry Support Before NCAA Tournament
We are now just hours away from the start of the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament, and excitement is at an all-time high for the madness that's about to come.
Of course, the South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the favorites to take the national title home, given their exceptionally deep and talented roster. And there's no better indication of how talented Dawn Staley's roster is than the fact that superstar sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley comes off of the bench.
At around this time last year, news broke that Fulwiley had signed to Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry's signature Curry Brand line through Under Armour, making her the first collegiate NIL athlete to join his brand.
And before his NBA game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, Curry could be seen displaying his loyalty through a Fulwiley shirt.
SportsCenter posted a photo on X of Curry rocking Fulwiley merchandise on Thursday with the caption, "The Chef knows who's about to be cookin' up some madness 🔥
"Steph Curry pulled up to the Warriors game reppin' Milaysia Fulwiley 😮💨".
The post already has over 100,000 views in just over 30 minutes, as fans are loving this showing of loyalty from one Curry Brand athlete to another.
On February 15, 2024, Curry detailed his decision to sign Fulwiley to his brand by saying, "She believes in what we're doing... and obviously in South Carolina doing amazing things, winning a championship in her freshman year. And trying to continue to get better, and keep pushing the envelope on what she can accomplish in her career.
"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand, one, they want to be great on the court, two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and always looking for ways to impact the community. And she checks all those boxes," Curry continued.
It's safe to say Curry will be locked in for Fulwiley and the Gamecocks' first NCAA Tournament game at 4 PM ET on Friday.