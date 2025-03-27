South Carolina Star Shares Ta'Niya Latson Recruiting Pitch Amid Transfer Portal News
On March 27, news broke that Florida State Seminoles superstar Ta'Niya Latson has entered the transfer portal.
Latson was the NCAA women's basketball leading scorer during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field.
Per an X post from ESPN's Andraya Carter, "Latson is keeping all options, including a return to FSU, open during this process." So while it seems like there's a chance Latson could return to the Seminoles, common sense would suggest that she wouldn't enter the transfer portal if she were completely content with her current team.
Therefore, the question becomes where seems most likely for Latson to land. While it's still too early to tell, South Carolina Gamecocks standout Raven Johnson conveyed her interest in bringing Latson to her team when speaking with the media.
"I'd tell her let's run it back," Johnson said of Latson, per an X post from Claire Foley of WACH Fox. "I played high school with her. Me, MiLaysia, Joyce... we all played AAU with her. So she knows what a winning culture feels like, she knows what a disciplined basketball team feels like. She knows all that stuff.
"I'm definitely trying to get her to come here. I'm in her ear, I'm definitely in her ear. So I would be happy. We all would we happy to play with her," Johnson added.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley admitted that she and members of her coaching staff are already scouring the transfer portal and have been in contact with the representatives of several players during a press conference on Thursday.
Adding Latson to the Gamecocks' roster next season is a terrifying prospect for other NCAA teams to consider.