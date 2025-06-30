Sparks Coach Admits Failed Angel Reese Game Plan Amid WNBA Record Rebound Streak

Chicago Sky second-year star Angel Reese has overcome a tough start to the 2025 season and is in the midst of a historic stretch when it comes to securing rebounds.

After Reese grabbed 16 boards (only 4 of which were on the offensive end) during her team's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29 (she also tallied 24 points and 7 assists). This made it so she has had four consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds, making her the only player in WNBA history to record this accomplishment.

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts spoke with the media after Sunday's game, and delivered a strong stance about what Reese was able to do against her team.

"You know, Angel Reese is unbelievable on the rebounds. And you can talk about it, and you can watch it, and you can drill it. There's no way to duplicate it to prepare. She's just elite," Roberts said, per the Sparks' YouTube account.

"Her motor is so high, and I have a lot of respect for her as a competitor. That's just desire. And she knows how to do it, and she's super physical," Roberts continued. "So what's the game plan? Try to not let her get as many as she did last time."

maybe if the opposing coaches say it, y’all will finally believe it 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xo8z3k1GNR — • (@iriscentral_) June 30, 2025

Reese's Sky squad has now won two of their last three games (both of which came against Los Angeles), and currently has a 5-11 record on the 2025 season. They're off for about a week and then will play the Minnesota Lynx on July 6.

