Los Angeles Sparks second-year star guard Rickea Jackson is no stranger to making fashion statements since she arrived in the WNBA. And she isn't shy about sharing her affinity for style either.

"I love tunnel fits, my pregame ritual," Jackson said when speaking with Women's Fastbreak On SI.

For her latest look, the Sparks star teamed up with snack brand Cheez-It, in collaboration with stylist Brittany Hampton, to create a gender neutral gameday "Cheez-Fitz" line meant to appeal to fans across the board.

Jackson will be rocking the streetwear themed custom collection, consisting of a windbreaker and pants, making another head-turning statement on the fashion front.

"I feel like it was a love at first sight type of thing. It was just perfect for both us. I feel like we both care about style, what we're putting forth, making sure it's accessible to all people," Jackson said of the partnership with Cheez-It.

Shae Feldman/Weber Shandwick

Of course, once the tunnel fit walk is finished, Jackson then takes the court for the Sparks. And one thing that is different about her second year in the WNBA compared to her first is her new teammate, Kelsey Plum.

Jackson shared what she's learned from her All-Star teammate, and was effusive in her praise for the decorated guard.

"Kelsey just embodies the epitome of a pro," she stated plainly.

"She's the first one to get to the gym, last one to leave, and is always bringing great energy...She just always has this strong basketball mind...I'm very grateful to have her, our chemistry is really starting to grow and we're starting to learn each other more as a team. I feel like we're trending in the right direction and feel like it's only going to continue to get better," Jackson added.

While the results for Los Angeles have not been great (they sit at 7-14 in the standings), the team is attempting to put it all together heading into the second half of the season. And there have been some flashes of success, including two recent wins over the Indiana Fever.

Jackson spoke on what went right in those victories, harping on the Sparks needing to keep consistent focus and to make sure they keep an opponent down once they get a lead. She expressed particular pride in what the team was able to do on the road in Indianapolis.

"I feel like as a team, we really just showed how gritty we are. And how we could be when we're truly playing together, truly locking in on defense."

The Sparks still have plenty of opportunity to show consistency as the season progresses, especially with the return of Cameron Brink seemingly on the horizon. Clearly, that is something Jackson is striving for.

Through it all, one thing is for sure—Jackson will strive for success in style.

