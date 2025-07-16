Sports Injury Specialist Shares 'Tricky' Part of Caitlin Clark Groin Injury Recovery

Watching Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark experiencing a groin injury in real time during her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun was a nightmare for fans.

Unlike the other muscle injuries Clark has experienced this season, this one occurred at a clear point in the middle of a game, and Clark's dejected reaction made it apparent what she was dealing with as soon as it occurred.

And while the sports world must still wait on how severe this groin injury is, the bottom line is that Clark's injury-plagued sophomore WNBA campaign is going to continue.

Jesse Morse is a certified sports physician based in Miami, Florida, and specializes in regenerative medicine. He delivered his clear assessment of Clark's groin injury during a July 15 X post.

"Caitlin Clark appears to have reaggravated her right adductor/groin strain.



"The tricky part about groin strains is they are a very slow healing tissue, easy to reinjure, and constantly required for anything involving the legs.



"Sometimes even shutting them down for a couple weeks isn’t enough.



"I’ve had good luck with injecting these specifically at where the adductor (usually longus) tendon attaches to the pubic bone with stem cells, ideally allografts, as weaker and inflammatory options like PRP are usually not strong enough and caused too much downtime.



"These are quite common in NFL players.



"Whatever the medical staff is doing right now is unfortunately not enough," Morse wrote in the post.

Regardless of what's required to get Clark back to 100% health with no risk of re-injury, it seems all but certain that she won't be competing on the court during this upcoming WNBA All-Star weekend.

