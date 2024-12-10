Steph Curry Modeled a Different Look at Valkyries Gear Before Warriors vs Wolves Game
What felt like the entire basketball community was tuned in to the Golden State Valkyries 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft.
This is because there is a ton of hype and excitement about the WNBA receiving its 13th franchise; especially in a place like the San Francisco Bay Area, which is known for its loyal and passionate fanbase that has become acclimated to massive basketball success from the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors and Valkyries aren't just connected because of their ties to the Bay Area and will play in the same stadium (the Chase Center), but also because Warriors owner Joe Lacob is the majority owner of the Valkyries, as well.
The Warriors' showing of support has already begun, with the legendary Draymond Green rocking a Valkyries jersey during Golden State's 99-93 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
While Green is a superstar, he can't compare to NBA legend Steph Curry, who is already the greatest shooter in basketball history.
And Curry made his own show of Valkyries support on December 8, before the Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.
USA Today's Meghan L. Hall posted two photos on X of Curry entering Chase Center pregame with the caption, "The Warriors continue to support the Valkyries.
"Here’s Steph Curry in a @Playa_Society jersey with the secondary logo unveiled earlier today."
The jersey looks to be inspired by a baseball uniform and was created by elite sports fashion designer Esther Wallace.
The Warriors' X account also posted a video of Curry wearing the jersey, which was captioned, "30 making the Valkyries secondary logo look 🔥".
Seeing these Warriors icons showing love to the Valkyries will only increase the excitement for their inaugural season.