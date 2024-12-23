Steph Curry Praises 'Killer Instinct' Seen in South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley
South Carolina Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has one of the most aesthetically pleasing playing styles out of anybody in women's college basketball this season.
Fulwiley has created a passionate fanbase for herself due to her eye-catching and spectacular play style, the best highlights of which always seem to go viral.
While there have been some questions among Gamecocks fans about Fulwiley receiving fewer minutes and scoring fewer points per game than she did as a freshman, it still seems like Fulwiley is poised to break out and assert himself as one of the country's best players any game now.
In the meantime, Fulwiley has still caught the attention of Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry, who praised the 19-year-old in a December 23 article from Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News.
“Her athleticism, her style and creativity just jumped off the screen,” Curry is quoted saying of Fulwiley in the article. "She had that flashy kind of vibe.”
Kesin wrote about how, "In 2022, Fulwiley played her final season of AAU basketball for Team Curry in Charlotte, North Carolina. That August, she attended Curry Camp in San Francisco, where the NBA star got a closer look."
Fulwiley also became the first college athlete to sign with Curry Brand back in March.
Later in the article, Curry adds, "[Fulwiley plays] Very similar to how I play, there’s a flair for the dramatic, a creativity that she always finds a way to express," Curry said.
"She has a killer instinct."
He later said, "She knows she’s good but there’s humility too. She knows she has a lot more to do and can get a lot better. I like that combination. There’s things you can’t teach with her, her ball handling, speed, athleticism, the way she sees the game, she's fearless.”
And Fulwiley also shared her own praise of Curry, saying, "Confidence is key, he has the most confidence when he steps on the floor so that motivated me to be more confident myself."
South Carolina's next game isn't until December 29 against Wofford. Since the Warriors don't have a game that day, perhaps Curry will be tuning in to see what Fulwiley does next.