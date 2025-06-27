Stephanie White Under Fire by Fever Fans After 4th Quarter Collapse vs Sparks

The Indiana Fever fell to 7-8 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their June 26 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

While the Fever's ceiling is significantly diminished without Caitlin Clark (who sat out of Friday's game due to injury), this loss was still frustrating for fans, largely because the Fever held a 58-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter and were winning by 10 at one point before the Sparks outscored them 35-17 in the final frame to secure an 85-75 win.

The Fever have had double-digits leads in all of their past four games. They are now 1-3 in those contests. And despite this not necessarily being owed to head coach Stephanie White, she's taking the brunt of fan frustration on social media.

"It’s really hard to blow a 4th quarter double digit lead, damn near impossible to do against this LA Sparks team… but Stephanie White and the Fever got it done," one fan wrote on X.

Another added, "Stephanie white thought that small ball lineup was gonna work against Azura ?" referencing the Fever going with a smaller lineup at the end of the game, which was susceptible to offensive rebounds from Sparks 6'6" center Azura Stevens.

"Indiana Fever is just terrible at closing out games. How do you lose to the Sparks? This is due to the coaching. Should have had a bigger lineup in there rebounding. So stupid. Stephanie White’s job needs to be on the chopping block until she gets serious about this team," wrote a third.

If there's any silver lining from this loss, the Fever have a chance to get over it quickly, as they play the Dallas Wings on June 27.

